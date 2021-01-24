Man survives lightning strike and COVID-19 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Aumauinuuese Puni survived a lightning strike in April 2020 and he survived COVID-19 in January 2021.

In April 2020, he was on the roof of the building in Waikiki where he worked doing a Facebook Live about the view of Diamond Head after some rainy weather.

At the start of his FB live, he briefly mentions possibly being struck by lightning. Shortly after that, he actually was struck by lightning during this FB live. You can see the lightning, and him drop his phone. He said he felt the impacts for at least 15 minutes after including his sneaker even got scorched.

Lightning and COVID-19 survivor Aumauinuuese Puni’s sneaker damaged on the night of the lightning strike, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 2020 (Aumauinuuese Puni)

Then in January a family member’s co-worker was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. That family member got tested, and once that family member tested positive, other family members got tested too. On Jan.9, Puni tested positive for COVID-19. Turns out his entire family got the coronavirus.

Within a week of testing positive, Puni, who is 51, was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 where he stayed for several days.

He was released from the hospital, and he urges everyone to do your part to be safe and healthy.

He’s especially thankful to his wife Lelia Puni, Blaise Heneralau, his Aunt Elsie, Prior Vision and the Samoan Polynesian community.