Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Kalihi

Local News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was stabbed in Kalihi on Saturday, Oct. 10.

It happened around 1 a.m.

Paramedics treated a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in the back of head and upper back. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

