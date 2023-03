Police lights on top of the personal vehicle of a Honolulu Police Department officer.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police shut down Kapiolani Blvd, west bound from Keeaumoku Street due to a car crash around 2 p.m. Thursday.

EMS said a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened near Kona Iki Street along Kapiolani Blvd., according to EMS.

Drivers were advised to find alternate routes while an investigation was conducted.