Man suffers second-degree burns in Waianae building fire

File – The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a one-story building fire in Waianae around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

WAIANAE (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services transported a 50-year-old man to a nearby hospital after he sustained second-degree burns to his arms and chest in a Waianae building fire on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to 86-370 Kuwale Rd. around 9:50 a.m. and found a shed fully involved with fire.

The fire was under control by 10:10 a.m. and completely extinguished at 10:21 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation.

A total of 10 units staffed with 29 personnel were involved in the response.