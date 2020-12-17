Man suffers second-degree burns in Waianae building fire

WAIANAE (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services transported a 50-year-old man to a nearby hospital after he sustained second-degree burns to his arms and chest in a Waianae building fire on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to 86-370 Kuwale Rd. around 9:50 a.m. and found a shed fully involved with fire.
The fire was under control by 10:10 a.m. and completely extinguished at 10:21 a.m.
The cause remains under investigation.
A total of 10 units staffed with 29 personnel were involved in the response.
