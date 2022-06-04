HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was hospitalized when a vehicle crashed into the bed of his truck in Kaneohe.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 3.

A man was driving eastbound on the H3 Freeway when a vehicle braked in front of him in his lane. That made the driver lock his brakes. He then veered right, and collided with a parked truck where a 59-year-old man was in the truck’s bed.

The man in the truck bed was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said alcohol, speed, and drugs do not appear to be factors.