Man suffers critical injuries after apparent stabbing in Chinatown

by: KHON2 Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing incident that took place in the Chinatown area on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the scene at River Street and North Pauahi Street. They found a 38-year-old man who suffered stab wounds to the upper torso.

Paramedics treated the man and took him to a trauma center in critical condition.

No word on any suspects.

