HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing incident that took place in the Chinatown area on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Honolulu Emergency Services responded to the scene at River Street and North Pauahi Street. They found a 38-year-old man who suffered stab wounds to the upper torso.
Paramedics treated the man and took him to a trauma center in critical condition.
No word on any suspects.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Crimestoppers reminds people to stay vigilant after 2 violent robberies in broad daylight
- UH Athletics sees multimillion-dollar deficit with no football, wahine volleyball
- O’ahu launches virtual dashboard to show how COVID-19 funds are being spent
- Woman found unconscious in apartment fire on Wilder Street
- Man suffers critical injuries after apparent stabbing in Chinatown