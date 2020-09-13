Man suffers apparent gunshot wound after Hawaii Kai barricade situation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After hours, a barricade situation that started on Sunday morning, Sept. 13, in Hawaii Kai has come to an end.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that paramedics responded to the scene and treated a man in his 50s. They transported him to a nearby hospital in critical condition with an apparent gunshot wound.

Details surrounding his injury are unclear.

Responders have been at the scene since before 12 p.m. at Lalea at Hawaii Kai town homes and they were talking to the man with a bullhorn. SWAT was also seen at Hawaii Kai Drive.

Witnesses said that family members who reside within the unit where the person is refusing to come out of are out and safe.

Latest Stories on KHON2