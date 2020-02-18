Man stationed at Hickam Air Force Base dead after scuba diving off Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Molokai police and medics responded to reports of an incoming dive boat with an unresponsive man aboard on February 15.

Officials said that the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Duane Harold Parsley II, was stationed at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu. He was a part of a scuba diving tour but did not return to his boat as scheduled at 9 a.m.

Parsley was later found unresponsive in an area outside of Kawela I, which is also known as Blue Sand Hole, in under 50 feet of water.

Parsley died despite attempts to revive the man.

His official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending an autopsy.