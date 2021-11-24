Man stabbed multiple times on Kalakaua Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department reported a 55-year-old man was stabbed multiple times on Kalakaua Avenue around 12:24 a.m.

The man was found in serious condition. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated the victim and transported him to the nearest hospital.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), the suspect approached the victim and repeatedly stabbed him with a sharp object.

No arrests have been made and the suspect has not yet been identified. The investigation is still ongoing.