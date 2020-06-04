Male victim found stabbed multiple times in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent stabbing in the Kakaako area on Wednesday night, June 3.

Just before 7 p.m. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to Halekauwila and Keawe Streets.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a male victim stabbed multiple times to his torso and extremities. They treated the male and took him to a trauma center in critical condition.

Residents at the building tell KHON2 that they have been locked down in their units and that police are reportedly searching for the suspect in the area. They added that police have surrounded the building.

They do not know his age or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(Courtesy of Ryan Kam_

