HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an overnight attempted murder case in the Kakaako area on Saturday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to Honolulu EMS, the 30-year-old victim was stabbed in the torso by an unknown assailant on Cooke Street at around 12:20 a.m.

Police said the 31-year-old suspect fled the scene before they got there.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD is investigating.