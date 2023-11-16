HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that they responded to a 911 call on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The call came in around 4:21 a.m. and led EMS personnel to area of Halelena Place and Kahawai Street.

According to EMS, they discovered a 67-year-old male victim at the scene who was in serious condition.

While the case is still under investigation, KHON2.com was able glean the following information.

EMS reported that the 67-year-old male victim was allegedly involved in an altercation with another male has not been identified.

The alleged victim sustained a wound injury that appeared to involve a sharp implement. The would was to his back, said EMS personnel.

They also reported that the alleged male victim had been doused with some type of unknown fluid. This caused mild burn injuries to the 67-year-old’s extremities.

EMS personnel said that they performed advanced life-saving strategies to the alleged victim in order to ensure that he was stable enough to transport.

He was then transported to a local area trauma facility in serious condition.

Another incident occurred in 2023 involving an attack with a liquid that caused burns.

KHON2 reporter Nikki Schenfeld reported that a woman 20-year-old woman in a Mililani parking lot was doused with a corrosive chemical on Friday night, April 7.

EMS said that the woman was taken to a local area hospital in serious condition with burns to her body.

A witness, who was identified as a long-time 24-Hour Fitness member, was getting ready to leave the gym at 9:27 p.m. when they saw a woman come running inside screaming for help.

Her attacker was located by the Honolulu Police Department and was charged with attempted murder and firearms offenses.