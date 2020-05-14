Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

Man shot multiple times, dropped off at a hospital in Kahuku

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition on Wednesday night, May 15.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, responders treated a 22-year-old man with advanced life support after he was apparently shot multiple times before 8 p.m.

EMS confirmed that the man was dropped off at an emergency room in Kahuku, but officials transported him to a different hospital with a trauma center following that.

No word on the circumstances of the shooting and where it originally took place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

81° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
65°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
79°

79°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
10%
72°

Trending Stories