Man shot multiple times, dropped off at a hospital in Kahuku

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in serious condition on Wednesday night, May 15.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, responders treated a 22-year-old man with advanced life support after he was apparently shot multiple times before 8 p.m.

EMS confirmed that the man was dropped off at an emergency room in Kahuku, but officials transported him to a different hospital with a trauma center following that.

No word on the circumstances of the shooting and where it originally took place.