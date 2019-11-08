Man serving life in prison, dubbed ‘Manoa Rapist’ denied parole

The man who has been called the “Manoa rapist” was again denied parole on Friday.

John Freudenberg is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for multiple rapes and assaults in the 1980s. 

