Man serving life in prison, dubbed ‘Manoa Rapist’ denied parole

On this day in 1883, Saint Marianne Cope arrived in Hawaii to take care of people with Hansen's disease -- more commonly known as leprosy -- at Kalaupapa on Moloka'i. The day was heralded as "Landing of the Sisters Day" in Honolulu.

Born in Germany and raised in New York, Cope went to work in a textile factory as a young girl to help support her family. She became a Sister in the Order of St. Francis in 1862, and began teaching in schools established for German immigrants and later founded two hospitals in New York.