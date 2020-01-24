Man sentenced to life plus 10 years for a 2017 fatal Kauai crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A tough sentence was handed down on Jan. 22 on Kauai, for a fatal crash that happened in 2017.

In August, Cody Safadago was found guilty of numerous offenses including manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and car theft.

On Jan. 22, he was sentenced to life in prison plus 10 years.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on April 27, 2017, Safadago was drunk when he stole a pickup truck and sped down the wrong way of Kuhio Highway before crashing into Kayla Huddy-Lemn’s car, killing the 19-year-old woman.

“We can’t look at that case and say you know, five years or 10 years in prison is okay for this,” said Kauai County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar. “This has got to be a case where we send a message to the community that this type of conduct is not something we’re going to tolerate.”

A blood draw following the crash showed that Safadago’s blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.