Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2019 Kakaako crash that killed 3 pedestrians

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man behind the wheel of a high-speed crash that killed three people and injured six others in Kakaako two years ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, per his plea agreement that was issued in March 2021.

Jan. 28, 2019, was marked as one of Oahu’s deadliest traffic crashes.

According to officials, Alins Sumang veered off the road and plowed into a group of people waiting at a traffic light. Police said Sumang was drunk when he drove through the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street.

Dr. Travis Lau, Casimir Pokorny, and Reino Ikeda were killed, and six others were hurt. Sumang also struck another pickup truck, seriously injuring the driver.

“It should heighten the awareness for everybody, even more so about the dangers of driving intoxicated, driving impaired, because it just goes to show that, you know, there’s never going to be any closure,” Melissa Lau, Dr. Travis Lau’s widow, told KHON2 in March.

Watch below: Alins Sumang appears in court on three manslaughter charges on Jan. 31, 2019.

On March 10, Sumang pled guilty to three counts of manslaughter and four counts of second-degree assault as part of a plea agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Due to the egregious nature of Sumang’s crimes that took the lives of three innocent people and injured four more, we did not believe that a 20-year sentence for manslaughter was sufficient. For that reason, we insisted that Sumang’s prison terms run consecutively. While we cannot replace the lives of the victims, we can at the very least assure that the public is protected from this dangerous man. This 30-year sentence provides that assurance” STEVE ALM, HONOLULU PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

There was also an additional five years for violating probation, bumping the total up to 30 years. Alm explained the only way to guarantee Sumang got that prison time was to enter into a plea agreement.

“You never know what will happen in a trial, the defendant also had the option to just plead guilty to all the charges, and then it would be up to the judge to decide what the sentence would be,” he said.

Lau felt there is no justice for the victims and believes the sentence is weak.

“We understand as to why this was most likely a better choice versus going to trial and just taking a chance, right? Taking that risk and seeing where it goes, right? But at the same time too, like for us, that’s never going to make us feel any better,” she said.

Sumang’s attorney told KHON2 his client took full responsibility and is very remorseful for his actions.