Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony DUI

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for felony DUI yesterday.

Richard Newcomb Jr., 47, was found guilty in January of habitually operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. It is Newcomb’s third conviction for habitual felony drunk driving and his sixth overall drunk driving conviction.

Newcomb’s was arrested in February 2019 after he totaled a luxury sedan by driving onto the sidewalk along Beretania Street where he crashed into a street light.

Prosecutors say he previously served a prison term of five years for his first two habitual DUIs. He was out of prison for only fifteen months before committing this new offense.

