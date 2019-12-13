Man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run of a Kahuku doctor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who pled guilty to negligent homicide in a fatal hit-and-run in 2018, was sentenced on Thursday, December 12.

Dr. Eugene Chin was out walking his dog, Lily, in the North Shore area when he was struck by a vehicle on September 30, 2018. Chin died at the scene, not far from his home. Lily was not hit.

The driver, Jeremy Kawika Lee, fled the scene and was arrested about a week later in the Sand Island area.

Pictured: Dr. Eugene Chin

On Thursday, December 12, 2019, court documents reveal that Lee was sentenced to two 10 year prison terms, which will be served concurrently.

Lee was found guilty on two counts: negligent homicide in the first degree, and accidents involving death or serious bodily injury.

KHON spoke with the victim’s wife in 2018 and she had some strong words for the suspect.

“Here’s a man that did everything to save people’s lives, and this is how his life is taken, just on the side of the road,” she said.