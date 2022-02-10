Man scaled 8-10 foot wall at Kona’s airport, causing more than 1,000 passengers to be rescreened

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 1,000 travelers were delayed at Kona International Airport on Wednesday after a man bypassed TSA, jumped a wall and entered the airport.

State officials said a closed-circuit television camera was pointing at the right spot when the suspect hopped the 8-10 foot wall and entered the airport where people wait for their flights.

The state department of transportation said one of the security guards was monitoring the footage from the CCTV, “and witnessed a male thought to be in his 30s or 40s, scale one of the walls, and that got him into a sterile area, where you’re supposed to have gone through TSA screening, you’re not supposed to be there if you’ve not gone through TSA screening,” explained DOT spokesperson Jai Cunningham.

He said the man scaled up a locked exit door and a doorframe.

“These cameras are positioned in a number of different places with folks monitoring them, and especially a lot of times, they’re in places where you’re not supposed to be, and in this case, that certainly was the case,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham said all authorities at Kona Airport were notified shortly after the incident, which happened at 6:18 p.m.

“And then what transpired was, right around 7:30 p.m., is when TSA stopped all the screening, they then pushed everybody back outside to rescreen them. It took about an hour and a half.”

It took about an hour until TSA locked down the airport, DOT said 1,080 passengers who were already screened had to exit the airport and be re-screened as a safety measure.

“It was shut down for about an hour and shortly after 9, about 9:04 p.m., the screening process started back up again, four flights were delayed.”

Cunningham said there is a project to put up fencing at Kona International Airport near the tarmac.

“But, having the fencing around our airports, we understand how critical that is, and how important it is for us to have those levels of security to make sure that any of our 15 airports across the state are safe,” Cunningham added.

Hawaii Island police and Airport Police were unable to locate the suspect at the airport.

All flights did take off eventually after being delayed one to two hours.

The DOT said a security team will review the incident

“So I’m sure there will be measures in the coming days to make sure that it’s a little less accessible,” Cunningham said.

KHON2 reached out to TSA for comment but hasn’t heard back.