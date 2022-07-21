HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu prosecutor’s office reported a robbery suspect was convicted on Wednesday on one count of robbery in the first degree.

City officials said on Friday, March 4, Mark Press, 32, robbed a 47-year-old man with a machete on Iwilei Road.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

City officials added that the suspect demanded the victim to give him his valuables and when the victim declined, Press started to swing at the victim with the machete.

The victim sustained serious injuries to his hands due to the machete hitting him several times.

Press was arrested on March 22 and has been at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The suspect has a past offense for terroristic threatening in the first degree.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“We are very pleased with this verdict, which takes a violent and dangerous felon off Honolulu’s

streets,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Due to the serious nature of his offense and his

prior criminal history, we will be asking the Court to sentence Press to the maximum prison

term,” he continued. “I thank the jury for its service and commend HPD for its hard work

identifying the suspect and investigating this case,” Alm said.

Mark Press is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, October 26.