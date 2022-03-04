HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said on Thursday at around 4:15 p.m., a man was using the bathroom at a shopping center in Waikele when he was confronted by a suspect at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect struck the victim with a gun then took off with his wallet and phone. The suspect and another man then got into a car and drove away. So far, no arrests have been made.

“We’re starting to hear more cases where things like this are happening,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in the bathroom at Kalama Beach Park. Just days before that, another man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in the bathroom of Hookipa Kahaluu Housing.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers is urging the public to remain vigilant as criminals become more brazen.

“Be very mindful and very careful about the people around you. Especially these shopping centers and especially if you’re going to be carrying large amounts of cash. Sometimes we’ve heard of cases where they’re being followed and these criminals are actually basically profiling to see what type of clothing you’re wearing and the jewelry that you have.” Sgt. Chris Kim, Honolulu CrimeStoppers

Retail Merchants of Hawaii is hearing about similar cases from many local businesses.

“Now they’re getting more brazen, even with the grab and go stealing from our stores and now assaulting customers outside of our stores,” said Tina Yamaki, President of Retail Merchants of Hawaii. “It’s getting a little scary.”

Officials said one way to make things safer is better security.

“Look where your camera placement is. If you have older cameras and you have the funds, upgrade them right now,” said Yamaki.

“Make sure that there’s lighting. If possible, these big shopping malls, you can kind of have security patrol just to be a visual deterrent,” said Kim.

For the public, officials said to be aware of surroundings, check that no one is following them and always utilize the buddy system.

“We don’t want the public to be discouraged. We don’t want the public to live in fear. We want them to go out with their daily business, but just be more smart and proactive,” Kim said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the HPD’s emergency line at (808) 935-3311.