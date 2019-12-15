Breaking News
Woman dead after shooting in Makiki

Man rescued from waters off Kawaikui Beach Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ocean water generic_215956

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was rescued from waters off Kawaikui Beach Park just before noon on Sunday, December. 15.

Ocean Safety crews say he was apparently diving, from about 400 yards offshore Kawaikui Beach Park. That is on Kalanianaole Highway near Puuikena Drive.

Lifeguards brought him to shore and began CPR.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services administered advanced life support and took him in critical condition to an emergency room.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story