HONOLULU (KHON2) — A kayaker was pulled from waters off Puka Pants near Hakimo Road after his kayak sunk leaving him stranded.

Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for the distressed kayaker at around 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

Emergency responders managed to bring the 34-year-old man to shore and he was reported to be uninjured.

The man’s kayak remains unaccounted for.