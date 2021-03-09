Man rescued from truck by HFD after being swept down Waikele Stream

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a 27-year-old man after reports came in that a truck was swept down the Waikele Stream on Tuesday, March 9.

HFD officials said, crews located the truck about 100 yards downstream from the reported area around 7:26 p.m. and transported the man — who was standing on the roof of the truck — to a secure landing zone.

HFD crews responded with five units that included Air 3 and 17 personnel.

The patient was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 8:11 p.m.