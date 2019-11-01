Man rescued from Maui waters after sustaining a spinal injury

MAUI (KHON2) — A 59-year-old man was rescued October 30, Wednesday, around 2:20 p.m.
It happened at Honokahua, DT Fleming Beach.
The man is a visitor from Colorado.
According to the Maui Fire Department, the man was bodysurfing and sustained a possible spinal injury. He was seen going “over the falls” in the shore break. He was found face down.
Despite his injury, he was reportedly alert and oriented once on shore.
Personnel treated and packaged the patient for transport. The victim was taken by ambulance to Napili Park where Maui Medevac flew to MMMC in serious condition.