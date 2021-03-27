Man pleads guilty to embezzlement as nonprofit executive, accepting bribe as city CARES Act administrator

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $500,000 from a local nonprofit and agreeing to accept a bribe in a fraudulent city CARES Act money scheme.

Hanalei Aipoalani, of Waianae pled guilty to embezzlement and agreeing to take a bribe on Friday, March 26.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Aipoalani is a longtime nonprofit executive who most recently was a City and County of Honolulu CARES program administrator.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Aipoalani pled guilty to agreeing to take a payoff to influence the approval of two fraudulent CARES grant applications.

Among his other nonprofit jobs prior to working for the City, Aipoalani was the human resources director at a Hawaii nonprofit media organization, where the DOJ says he embezzled more than $527,000 by submitting false claims for payments to AmeriCorps.

Aipoalani admitted to conspiring with his wife to get nearly $70,000 for work that she did not do.

KHON2 has reached out to the city, the media nonprofit and Aipoalani’s attorney for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The trade winds breeze through the weekend

Norman Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweater

More Top Stories

Trending Stories