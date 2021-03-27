Man pleads guilty to embezzlement as nonprofit executive, accepting bribe as city CARES Act administrator

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Waianae man has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $500,000 from a local nonprofit and agreeing to accept a bribe in a fraudulent city CARES Act money scheme.

Hanalei Aipoalani, of Waianae pled guilty to embezzlement and agreeing to take a bribe on Friday, March 26.

Aipoalani is a longtime nonprofit executive who most recently was a City and County of Honolulu CARES program administrator.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Aipoalani pled guilty to agreeing to take a payoff to influence the approval of two fraudulent CARES grant applications.

Among his other nonprofit jobs prior to working for the City, Aipoalani was the human resources director at a Hawaii nonprofit media organization, where the DOJ says he embezzled more than $527,000 by submitting false claims for payments to AmeriCorps.

Aipoalani admitted to conspiring with his wife to get nearly $70,000 for work that she did not do.

KHON2 has reached out to the city, the media nonprofit and Aipoalani’s attorney for comment.