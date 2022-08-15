Snarling traffic on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area on Aug. 15, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident on the H1 Freeway in the Waipahu area.

First responders were sent to the scene at around 3:20 p.m. to deal with an overturned SUV on the freeway heading westbound.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the SUV was lying on the driver’s side while a 53-year-old male occupant was still inside upon arrival.

Once HFD extricated the occupant, medical care was transferred to EMS.

EMS reported the man had apparently crashed against raised barrier after losing control of his vehicle and striking another vehicle. He was then taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

Commuters were left in heavy traffic as officials responded to the scene. Traffic appears to be moving again but motorists are to expect slow drive times.