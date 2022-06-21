HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man on Tuesday morning who was pinned inside of an overturned water tanker truck in Ewa Beach.

The incident happened on around 9:35 a.m.

HFD said a construction water tanker rolled down an embankment and a male occupant was inside the cab with a pinned extremity.

Firefighters used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to remove the occupant, according to HFD. The male occupant was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 9:37 a.m.

There were no reports of any other injuries. There were less than two gallons of diesel fuel that spilled from the tanker, according to HFD.

HFD used absorbent to clean up the spilled fuel.