Man on an electric unicycle dies after being struck by car near airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, a 40-year-old man on an electric unicycle died after he was struck by a Honda CRV and was ejected onto the H-1 Freeway, east of the airport off-ramp.

The 40-year-old man was traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway when the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said, “he lost control.” There were no reports of the 56-year-old female driver of the Honda CRV being injured.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was transported to Pali Momi Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision. This is the 45th traffic fatality in 2021, compared to 52 during the same time in 2020.

Honolulu police are investigating.