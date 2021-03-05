Man killed in late night crash on Moanalua Freeway identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the man who was in the fatal Moanalua Freeway accident on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 as 20-year-old Alinton Gideon of Waipahu.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. Moanalua Freeway westbound prior to the Ola Lane overpass in the Kalihi area.

Police say the car driven by a 21-year-old woman was speeding when it lost control and hit the median.

Two passengers were thrown from the car.

Police say a male passenger was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old man is in serious condition. The female driver, also in serious condition, was placed under arrest for negligent homicide, DUI and driving without a license.

All westbound lanes on the freeway from Middle St. to Fort Shafter were closed for a couple of hours.