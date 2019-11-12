Man jumps out of bushes, steals pack of money from armored truck driver, escapes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating the robbery of an armored vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot just after 8:30 a.m.

Capt. Bobby Towne of HPD said the armored truck driver was coming out of the airport McDonald’s when he was accosted by a man who had jumped out of the bushes. The man stole a bag of money which usually contains a few thousand dollars.

The man, who police suspect may be homeless, ran through the parking lot and across Nimitz Hwy in the direction of the AMR Military housing. The truck driver pursued the suspect on foot, however, was unable to catch him.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat and mechanic’s shirt and shorts.

A vehicle was stolen on AMR Military housing that may be related.