Man involved in Kaneohe road rage shooting charged with attempted murder, drug offenses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in a Kaneohe shooting which HPD says may have been sparked by road rage.

It happened just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Honolulu police says they were called after shots were fired at a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway. The passenger side window was shattered and a bullet hole could be seen in the front windshield on the driver’s side.

The suspect in question, identified as Aaron Kahumoku, was charged with a slew of offenses including Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, carrying firearm in commission of separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, ownership or possession prohibited, Reckless Endangering in the First Degree, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree.

The victims, two 23-year-old men, suffered minor injuries as a result of the broken glass. It remains unknown whether Kahumoku knew the victims.