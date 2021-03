HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was taken to a trauma center in critical condition following a skydiving accident at the Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.

It happened at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

According to EMS, the man was skydiving when he was critically injured.

No further details are available at this time.