HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Chinatown.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on N. Hotel Street on Friday, July 1, according to the Emergency Medical Services.

A man who walked into the HPD substation was given life-saving treatment, according to EMS.

EMS crews said he had apparent stab wounds to the upper chest.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.