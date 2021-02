HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in stable condition after an apparent stabbing in Nuuanu on Oahu.

It happened before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Nuuanu Avenue and Iliahi Street.

EMS treated a 30-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to an arm.

EMS reports the man adamantly refused to let EMS take him to a hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing.