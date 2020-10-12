Man injured in Aiea shooting

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man allegedly shot someone he knows in the leg.
It happened in Aiea around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Police say the 40-year-old man was injured in the left leg.
The 24-year old male suspect ran away. Police stopped him and arrested him for attempted murder.
