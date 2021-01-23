Man indicted in Kaneohe road rage shooting

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The man arrested in connection with a shooting related to road rage in Kaneohe on Wednesday, Jan. 13, was indicted on Friday, Jan. 22, for multiple charges.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The man — identified as 34-year-old Aaron Kahumoku — was indicted for attempted murder, reckless endangering, firearm offenses and drug possession.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Kamehameha Highway just before the H-3 Freeway onramp. Gunshots went through the front windshield of a pickup truck and shattered the passenger side window.

Neither of the two men inside the truck were shot but they were treated for minor injuries from broken glass.

Kahumoku was on probation for a felony drug offense at the time of the shooting, according to officials.