HONOLULU (KHON2) — An indictment has been made in the fatal stabbing incident that happened at Nanakuli Beach Park Nov. 7.

28-year-old Justin Akana was indicted for Murder in the Second Degree for the stabbing death of 62-year-old Dennis Wilson on Nov. 14.

According to officials, the victim confronted Akana about stealing money and cigarettes.

Their exchange turned physical and ultimately ended with Akana stabbing Wilson, before running from the scene of the crime.

Akana was arrested along the same stretch of beach the next morning by police.

The punishment for the crime may be greater than expected due to the victims age, according to the prosecution.

“The defendant in this case may be subject to enhanced sentencing because the victim is older than 59 years old,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Enhanced sentencing in this case could mean life in prison without the possibility of parole instead of life with the possibility of parole. This sentencing provision and others like it are meant to deter crime against our kupuna.”

Akana’s bail is $1,000,000, and he is currently being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.