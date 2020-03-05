Man in three-story fall at Ala Moana Center in 2016 reaches multi-million dollar settlement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who suffered debilitating injuries in a three-story fall in 2016, has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with Ala Moana Center.

Macroy Nagato was at the mall celebrating his 21st birthday. He and a friend were leaning against a railing when it broke. His friend, Nicholas Freitas, died.

Nagato suffered severe brain injuries and now needs constant medical attention.

“I lost a very good friend on mine too,” said Nagato. “Sometimes I get pretty mad. Think back at how different life would be if this never happened though.”

“We’ve definitely had our ups and downs with everything,” said Nagato’s wife, Tiara. “We always push through. Take it a day at a time.”

Nagato says he has a titanium plate in his head and will have to take anti-seizure medication for the rest of his life.

He has difficulty moving the left side of his body and cannot walk on his own.

His attorney Rick Fried says that the doctors say its a miracle he survived.