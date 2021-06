WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man was shot in the leg in Waipahu on Sunday, June 20.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Leonui Street.

EMS officials treated a man in his 30s who had a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.