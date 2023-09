HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 on Friday, Sept. 22.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. and led EMS personnel to Pali Highway Hairpin Turn Town bound.

According to EMS, a male in his 20s has been taken to a local area hospital in serious condition.

A photo shows Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responding a call that a car rolled on the Pali Highway on Friday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii sending the driver to the hospital in serious condition. (Photo/Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

A car rolled on the Pali Highway on Friday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii sending the driver to the hospital in serious condition. (Photo/Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

It was reported that the patient was treated for a roll over on the freeway.