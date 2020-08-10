Man in serious condition after passing out underwater on North Shore

Honolulu Ocean Safety is adjusting it’s operational hours for tomorrow, Sunday, July 26, in order to respond as the City & County prepares for Hurricane Douglas.

HALEIWA (KHON2) — A 21-year-old man is in serious condition after an incident on the North Shore on Sunday afternoon, August 9.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, authorities responded to a diver who apparently experienced shallow water blackout off of Ke Iki Beach. Shallow water blackout is when a person faints underwater due to the lack of oxygen to the brain that’s brought on when a person holds their breath for too long.

The diver’s companion kept him above the water before Ocean Safety personnel rescued the man and brought him to shore.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident, treated him, and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

