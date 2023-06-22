HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call at 10:12 a.m.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22 in the Kunia Farm area.

According to EMS personnel, they responded to a situation in which an excavator fell approximately 30 to 40 feet down into an embankment.

The driver of the excavator was identified as a man in his 30s according to EMS.

Emergency personnel treated the man for multiple injuries. They said they transported him to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.