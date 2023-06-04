Debris and wrecked vehicles lay on the street after a car hits several homes on Saturday, June 3, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call on Saturday, June 3 at 7:23 p.m.

The incident occurred in the Kapahulu/Diamond Head/St. Louis Heights area on Catherine and Kanaina streets.

According to EMS, a 36-year-old male was treated for injuries and taken to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses said that the vehicle was a Tesla and that it was going so fast down the street that they couldn’t see what model car it was until after it crashed.

They said the vehicle crashed into two homes, and a video shows someone running from the scene.

KHON2.com will update as the story unfolds.