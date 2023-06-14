HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a 911 call.

The call came in at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

According to EMS, they responded to a report of an assault on Niu Street in the Waikīkī area.

The assault involved a knife.

EMS said that they treated a 37-year-old male who sustained knife wounds in his arm. This occurred during an incident, according to EMS.

EMS also said that their paramedics administered life-saving treatments to the victim.

He was transported to a local area trauma hospital in serious condition.

KHON2.com will provide more information as police and emergency responders update.