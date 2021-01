HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was treated for a gunshot wound in the area of Young and Keeaumoku Streets on Oahu on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

EMS crews treated the 57-year-old man and took him to a hospital in serious condition.