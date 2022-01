HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS responded to a two-car collision on S King Street that sent one person to the emergency room.

According to EMS, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, along S King and Citron streets.

EMS reported a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

It is currently unknown what exactly caused the collision.