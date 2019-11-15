Man in police custody after alleged disturbance over missing luggage at Hilo Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A disturbance over missing luggage at Hilo Airport landed a man in police custody on Sunday, November 10.

A 30-year-old Mt. View man was arrested and charged for two counts of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Hawaii Island Police were called to a disturbance at the Hilo International Airport at about 3:00 p.m. involving an irate man. Police learned that Dean Padamada was upset after landing at the airport and discovering that his luggage never arrived.

According to reports, Padamada began to throw pamphlets and create a disturbance over the luggage issue. When asked to settle down by Airport Staff, Padamada became verbally threatening to airport employees.

When police arrived Padamada continued to behave violently and police arrested him. During the arrest, an officer was knocked to the ground and sustained an injury to the knee. Another officer injured their hand before police deployed a taser and were able to arrest Padamada.

Padamada was subsequently charged and bail set at $5,750 pending a court appearance.