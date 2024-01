HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services administered life-saving treatment on a man in Kakaako who was suffering from an apparent stab wound.

According to Honolulu Police the incident happened around 8:42 p.m.

The man was stabbed in the upper body area and rushed to the nearest trauma center for further medical attention.

Police are classifying it as an aggravated assault.