HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breaking news has come in from Waiʻanae.
A man in his 40s was shot. It occurred on Farrington Highway near Hakimo Road.
The man was shot in his arm. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.
EMS said the man is in serious condition.
The Honolulu Police Department has categorized this as an attempted murder investigation.